ABBUEHL, Laurie J., 65, died Thursday at J & J Hollow, Glenwood City.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron and Dallas, is handling arrangements.
BOYEA, Kevin D., 61, of Cadott was born April 21, 1961 and died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
KNUTH, Mildred E., 100, formerly of Fall Creek and Eau Claire died Sunday at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation in Augusta.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
KELLY, Viola B., 92, of Chippewa Falls died Saturday at Milestone Senior Living in Eau Claire.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
KOHN, Ottilia R., 88, of Cadott was born December 16, 1933 and died Friday at home.
LYNNES, Sandra J., of Minneapolis, Minnesota and formerly of San Diego, California died Thursday at Allina Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, Minnesota.
No arrangements are pending at this time.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
