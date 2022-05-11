BURHITE, Vera B., 95, of Birchwood was born October 27, 1927 and died Sunday at Dove Healthcare in Rice Lake.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.

HAKES, Gwendolyn L., 89, of Cornell and formerly of Warrens was born October 11, 1932 and died Monday at Cornell Care Center in Cornell.

Borton-Leiser Funeral Home, Cornell, is handling arrangements.

HECK, Harold “Hank” L., 88, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi.

JOHNSON, Nordis A., 86, of Eau Claire and formerly of Chicago, Illinois was born December 5, 1935 and died February 9, 2022.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals is handling arrangements.

SLETNER, Henry J., 89, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.

Hulke Family Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

VRADENBURG-STAI, Lorraine P., 96, of Menomonie died Monday at The Neighbors of Dunn County, Menomonie.

Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.

