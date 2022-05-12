BERGEVIN, Lorraine M., 91, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home, Chippewa Falls.

Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.

RIEPER, Mark S., 58, of Birchwood was born May 28, 1963 and died Tuesday in Rice Lake.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

SLETNER, Henry “Hank” J., 89, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.

Hulke Family Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

