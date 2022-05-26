KEARNS, Glorine D., 89, of Eagle River died Saturday at Options Residential Care Center in Eagle River.

Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Menomonie.

LEUTHNER, Edward J., 90, of Menomonie died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System — Red Cedar in Menomonie.

Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Menomonie.

LOOMIS, Janet M., 81, of Thorp died May 15, 2022 at Grace Edgewood in Altoona.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

MERCIER, Vivian E., 96, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.