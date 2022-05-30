BRITTON, Janelle A., 48, of Eau Claire and formerly of Preston, Minn., died Wednesday.

Arrangements are pending at Hindt Hudek Funeral Home, Preston, Minn.

ELLINGSON, Jill M., 75, of Black River Falls died Wednesday at Black River Memorial Hospital in Black River Falls.

Bushwell Funeral Home, Black River Falls, is handling arrangements.

NELSON, Sharon, 77, of Spring Valley died May 23, 2022, at Park View Home in Woodville.

Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.

SCHERMER, Irene, 95, of Chippewa Falls died May 21, 2022, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

SCHIEFFER, Neil, 50, of Rice Lake died Thursday in Rice Lake.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

