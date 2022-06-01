BRISSETTE, Autumn Rae, 6 months, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Hospital St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
HAZEN, Jerome D., 84, of Chippewa Falls died Monday.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
JOAS, Jeffrey P., 52, of Cornell died Monday.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
KANE, Jr., Leo “Sam” M., 87, of Boyd was born September 2, 1934 and died Saturday at Oakbrook Nursing Home in Thorp.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
KNIPFER, Sheila J., 61, of rural Rice Lake died May 24, 2022 at home.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron and Dallas, is handling arrangements.
KNIPFER, Wayne A., 80, of New Auburn died Tuesday at home.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
LARSON, Albert R., 81, of Cornell was born February 13, 1941 and died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
NYHUS, Eileen M., 89, of Rice Lake died Monday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
REYONLDS, David J., 51, of Jasper, Georgia, died May 23, 2022.
In Their Honor Funeral and Cremation Services, Jasper, Georgia, is handling arrangements.
SMITH, Kathleen B., 78, of Eau Claire died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
TOEWS, Sandra A., 49, of Eau Claire died Thursday at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
TRUMAN, Candy Y., 71, of Cameron died Monday at Marshfield Medical Center in Rice Lake.
VILTZ, Harry “Peanuts” H., 87, of Arland died Friday at Barron Care and Rehab in Barron.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
