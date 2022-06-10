BECKSTROM, Deborah “Debby” J., 73, of Rice Lake was born June 2, 1949, and died Tuesday in Rice Lake.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

BURSS, Susan M. (Gasiorowski), 63, of Arcadia died on May 31, 2022, at home in Arcadia.

Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.

LIGHTNER, Lloyd E., 86, of Birchwood was born August 2, 1935, and died Tuesday in Owen.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

LYKE, Kenneth R., 77, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

RUFF, Arnold “Arnie” C., 86, of Bloomer died Tuesday at home.

Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.

WILSON, Linda K. (Balts)., 60, of Weyerhaeuser and formerly of Cadott, WI, was born January 14, 1962, and died Wednesday.

Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.

