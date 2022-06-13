DILTS, Bradley A., 60, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling the arrangements.
GUZA, Richard “Rick”, 61, of Arcadia was born November 19, 1960 and died June 6, 2022 at work in Galesville.
Arrangements are pending at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia.
HAINES, Mary Ann, 78, of Arcadia died June 2, 2022 at Grand View Care Center in Blair.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
HOFACKER, Walter, 95, of Spring Valley died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
HUEBEL, Vickie, 66, of Ellsworth died May 20, 2022 at home in El Paso Township.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley is handling arrangements.
PAULSON, Dale C., 73, of Sand Creek died Friday at home.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling the arrangements.
ROSKO, Charles “Chuck”, 86, of Eau Claire and formerly of Independence, died January 11, 2022 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
SIEVERT, Rose K., 62, of Colfax was born on February 23, 1960 in Duluth, Minnesota and died Wednesday.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
SIVERLING, Norman T., 87, Cadott was born June 15, 1934 and died Thursday at Beehive Homes in Eau Claire.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
SYKES, Glenna M., 91, of Cameron died Friday at home.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
WILSON, Joel W., 65, of Birchwood died Friday in Birchwood.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rich Lake, is handling arrangements.
YOUNG, David P., 69, of Hixton died June 6, 2022 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
