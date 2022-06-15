GASSEN, Doris A., 72, died Sunday in Rochester, Minnesota.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling the arrangements.
KRETT, Emma L., 89, of Arcadia died Sunday.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling the arrangements.
ROEDER BARTEN, William R., 78, of New Auburn died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System Chippewa Valley.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
SEIBERT, Ruth M., 79, of Rice Lake and formerly of Grand Rapids, Minnesota, was born July 11, 1942, and died Saturday at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
WALLER, Kazuko, 91, of Iola died Monday at her daughter’s home in Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
