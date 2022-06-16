KOCH, Anne T., 91, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

LEMAY, Sara M., 48, of Elk Mound, Town of Cedar, died Friday in the Town of Cleveland.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

LEMAY, Tara M., 11, of Elk Mound, Town of Cedar, died Friday in the Town of Cleveland.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

