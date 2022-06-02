PEARSON, Nichole M., 53, of Ladysmith died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

SANCES, Patricia “Pat” “GG”, 89, of Birchwood was born November 26, 1932 and died Monday at home.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

SHOCKCOR, Jr., James C., 67, of Rice Lake was born May 26, 1955 and died Monday in Rice Lake.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

STURTZ, Kenneth E., 77, of Bloomer died Saturday at Meadowbrook in Bloomer.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

