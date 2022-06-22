DAVIS, Barbara J., 76, of Rice Lake died Saturday at Brentwood Memory Care in Rice Lake.

Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements

FABER, Kevin, 40, of Boyceville died Sunday at his parents’ home in Knapp.

Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements

MCCARTY, Arlene, 92, of Lake Hallie died Tuesday.

Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.

REISINGER, David F., 86, of Menomonie died Tuesday at The Neighbors of Dune County in Menomonie.

Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Menomonie.

Recommended for you