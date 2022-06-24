EDE, Judith “Judy” A. (Franz), of Mondovi and formerly of Birchwood, died Tuesday at American Lutheran Home in Mondovi.
Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangement.
GOULETTE, Thomas J., 80, of Waconia, Minnesota, and formerly of Eau Claire was born February 23, 1942 and died June 19, 2022 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, Minnesota.
Family is handling arrangements.
JENNESS, Dawn M., 59, of Rice Lake died December 23, 2021 at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
JOHNSON, Dick A., 50, of Eau Claire died June 17, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
KLINE, Arlene L., 95, of Galesville died Saturday.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
MATTISON, Marina K., 27, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at home.
MAYER, Eleanor C., 92, of Altoona died Monday at River Pines in Altoona.
NOYES, Douglas G., 77, of Jordan, Minnesota and formerly of Eau Claire died Monday.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, Jordan, Minnesota, is handling arrangements.
PRICE, Sharon L., 78, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
