BERMAN, Margaret M. “Marge”, 96, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MCINNIS, Betty Lue, 81, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Grace Lutheran Communities-River Pines, Altoona.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
ROSS, Donald “Alan”, 87, of Cumberland died Thursday at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
SCHEMENAUER, William “Pete” E., 93, of Cadott and Town of Arthur, died Thursday.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
WAGNER, William R., 68, of Altoona died Thursday at home.
WOYCHIK, LeRoy Eugene, 100, died Wednesday at Roger Metz Manor, Winona, MN.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.