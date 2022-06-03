CASTLE, Norman L., 90, of Cadott was born May 7, 1932, and died Saturday at Lake Hallie Memory Care.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
DONALDSON, Liala D., 86, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
DRURY, Arlene W., 88, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Oakwood Health Services Nursing Home in Altoona.
Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handing arrangements.
FANKHAUSER, Glen M., 85, of Rice Lake was born June 18, 1936, and died Tuesday in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handing arrangements.
KANDLER, Elizabeth “Betty” L., 82, of Cadott was born January 9, 1940, and died Wednesday at home.
LENBOM, James C., 86, of Cameron died May 27, 2022, at home.
NERISON, Linda M., 62, of Menomonie was born June 5, 1959, and died May 6, 2022, at home.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
