BOWE, Erma, 87, of Eau Claire died Thursday.

Arrangements are pending with Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.

FOXBURGH, Joel D., 54, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Hospital St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, Minn.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

SEATON, Mary L., 71, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Oak Gardens Place in Altoona.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

