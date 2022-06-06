BRINKMAN, Ruth L., 92, of Eau Claire died May 28, 2022, in Eau Claire.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
CROTTEAU, Harold F., 88, of Eau Claire died at home on Thursday.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
EMERSON, Ralph, E., 89, of Pittsville died May 29, 2022, at Wisconsin Rapids Health Services in Wisconsin Rapids.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HARBACK, Steven R., 71, of Rice Lake was born February 14, 1951, and died Thursday in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals. Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
HEFTY, Gerald “Jerry” J., 88, of Rice Lake was born July 23, 1933, and died Thursday in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
LUTZEN, Keith, 50, of Boyceville died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Menomonie.
MEYERS, Carol, 91, of Spring Valley died April 19, 2022, at her home in Gilman Township.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
MOTZER, Linda M., 65, of Chetek died Thursday at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
POSTER, Barbara A., 86, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.
STEFFES, Beverly J., 83, of Altoona died Wednesday at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.
STOFLET. Harold A., 62, of Eau Claire died Wednesday.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.