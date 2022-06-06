BRINKMAN, Ruth L., 92, of Eau Claire died May 28, 2022, in Eau Claire.

Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

CROTTEAU, Harold F., 88, of Eau Claire died at home on Thursday.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

EMERSON, Ralph, E., 89, of Pittsville died May 29, 2022, at Wisconsin Rapids Health Services in Wisconsin Rapids.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

HARBACK, Steven R., 71, of Rice Lake was born February 14, 1951, and died Thursday in Rice Lake.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals. Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

HEFTY, Gerald “Jerry” J., 88, of Rice Lake was born July 23, 1933, and died Thursday in Rice Lake.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

LUTZEN, Keith, 50, of Boyceville died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Menomonie.

MEYERS, Carol, 91, of Spring Valley died April 19, 2022, at her home in Gilman Township.

Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.

MOTZER, Linda M., 65, of Chetek died Thursday at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.

Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.

POSTER, Barbara A., 86, of Eau Claire died Friday at home.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

STEFFES, Beverly J., 83, of Altoona died Wednesday at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

STOFLET. Harold A., 62, of Eau Claire died Wednesday.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

