DAVEY, Velma M., 87, of Arcadia died Sunday at Gundersen Tri-County Care Center in Whitehall.

Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.

HAINSTOCK, Beverly J., 93, of Menomonie died on Saturday.

Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona.

LUND, Mark A., 71, of Cleghorn died Thursday at home.

Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.

STUDLEY, Curtis J., 54, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home, Eau Claire.

