BEARROOD, Anina L., 82, of Altoona died Sunday at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

CAMPBELL, Helen F., 83, of Rice Lake was born March 22, 1939 and died Sunday at home.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

DAYTON, Kimberly S., 68, of Eau Claire died Monday.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

GIBSON, Charles “Chuck” D., 89, of Rice Lake was born January 25, 1933 and died Thursday.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

KLEINHEINZ, Steven M., 59, of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, died Saturday at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.

RIHN, Richard J., 97, of Bloomer died Monday at Meadow Brook in Bloomer.

Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.

