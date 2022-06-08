BEARROOD, Anina L., 82, of Altoona died Sunday at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
CAMPBELL, Helen F., 83, of Rice Lake was born March 22, 1939 and died Sunday at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
DAYTON, Kimberly S., 68, of Eau Claire died Monday.
GIBSON, Charles “Chuck” D., 89, of Rice Lake was born January 25, 1933 and died Thursday.
KLEINHEINZ, Steven M., 59, of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, died Saturday at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
RIHN, Richard J., 97, of Bloomer died Monday at Meadow Brook in Bloomer.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.