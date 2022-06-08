CHRISTIANSON, Clarence H., 78, of Osseo died Tuesday at Tomah VA Health Care Center. 

Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home, Osseo, is handling arrangements. 

CUSICK, Benjamin V., 83, of Humbird died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.

Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements. 

LUND, Bradley J., 62, of Augusta died Wednesday at home.

Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.

OLSON, Judy A., 80, of Osseo died Monday.

Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Osseo, is handling arrangements. 

PELCH, Chandra L, 18, of Medford died Friday at home.

Appleyard's Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements. 

