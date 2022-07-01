FOSBURGH, Joel D., 54, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Hospital St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

GRONSKI, John A., 65, of the Town of Sumner and rural Rice Lake died Wednesday at home.

Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.

SCHNEIDER, Mary L., 78, of Menomonie died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Hospital St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.

Arrangements are pending with Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Menomonie.

WIRTH, Kim A., 66, of Ridgeland died May 25, 2022, at home.

Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.

