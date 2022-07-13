GEIGER, Charlene C., 76, of Ridgeland died July 6, 2022 at Meadowbrook in Chetek.

Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.

HAUCK, Patricia “Patsy” P., 68, of Rice Lake was born February 3, 1954 and died Monday in Rice Lake.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

PICHLER, Clifford S., 88, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Our House Memory Care in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

WHEELER, Kenneth G., 98, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday.

Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.

