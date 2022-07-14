DAHLMAN, Kathleen, 95, of Hudson died Monday at The Estates at Greeley in Stillwater, Minnesota.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
HARKE, Janet L., 81, of Augusta died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
HETCHLER BRADEN, Crystal L., 32, of Rice Lake was born August 31, 1989 and died July 7, 2022 at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
HOWE, Janice P., 68, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HRUBESCH, Julianne S., 56, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona.
OBERG, Lu Ann P., 69, of Eleva died Saturday at home.
WHEELER, Betty, 84, of Spring Valley died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
WINGET JR., Ralph R., 93, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Dove Health Care — West in Eau Claire.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
