DAHLMAN, Kathleen, 95, of Hudson died Monday at The Estates at Greeley in Stillwater, Minnesota.

Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.

HARKE, Janet L., 81, of Augusta died Wednesday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.

HETCHLER BRADEN, Crystal L., 32, of Rice Lake was born August 31, 1989 and died July 7, 2022 at home.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

HOWE, Janice P., 68, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

HRUBESCH, Julianne S., 56, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona.

OBERG, Lu Ann P., 69, of Eleva died Saturday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

WHEELER, Betty, 84, of Spring Valley died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.

WINGET JR., Ralph R., 93, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Dove Health Care — West in Eau Claire.

Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

