HUNT, Kathy L., 69, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. 

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona, is handling arrangements. 

LANSING, Douglas D., 79, of Maiden Rock died Sunday at home. 

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona. 

REZARCH, Scott K., 62, of Eau Claire died July 4, 2022.

Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements. 

