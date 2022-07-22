CHRISTENSON, John E., 87, of Eau Claire died July 17, 2022 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HOVDE, Rose, 97, of Spring Valley died Tuesday at Spring Valley Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
PHELPS, Elaine M., 95, of the Town of Colburn was born February 1, 1927 and died Wednesday.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
SCHUMACHER, Carol J., of Rice Lake and formerly of Portage was born August 10, 1950 and died July 16, 2022 at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake is handling arrangements.
SEIDLING, Greg J., 60, of Bloomer died Monday at home in Bloomer.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
