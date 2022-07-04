CATARACT, Arlene C., 86, of Arkansaw died Friday at her son’s home in Pepin.
Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, is handling arrangements.
HOLST, Helen T., 104 1/2, died Thursday at her home in Chippewa Falls.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
KNUTSON, Donna J., 79, of Chippewa Falls died Friday.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
MASON, Dwaine L., 86, of Ridgeland died Friday at home.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes is handling arrangements.
MCINTYRE, Scott D., 66, of Menomonie was born February 28, 1956 and died Friday.
Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
MONNIER, Silas J., 44 Minutes, of Spooner was born June 27, 2022 and died June 27, 2022 in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
POTTER-EFRON, Patricia S., 77, of Eleva died Friday.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
TRONSTAD, Virginia L., 84, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
