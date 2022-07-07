ALBRECHT, Clifford, 80, of rural Fall Creek died Tuesday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
ANDERSON, George V., 99, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Osseo.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
BURCHELL, Florence E., 80, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Heritage Memory Care in Eau Claire.
DUXBURY, James C., 88, of Northfield and Hixton died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home, Hixton, is handling arrangements.
FLETSCHOCK, Riley H., 90, of Eau Claire died Tuesday.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HANSON, Vivian B., 97, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona.
LANGLAND, Tamitha “Tami” A., 43, of Rice Lake was born October 17, 1978 and died Sunday in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
OLSON, Donavan L., 70, of Altoona died Saturday.
WITT, Cecilia “Red”, 89, of the Town of Lafayette and Chippewa Falls was born January 15, 1933 and died Tuesday at home.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.