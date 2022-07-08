GILBERTSON, Steven L., 67, of Warrens died Wednesday at Dove Healthcare in Osseo.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

HEINTZ, Marion E., 93, of Eau Claire died Thursday at the cabin on Middle Eau Claire Lake in Barnes.

Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.

KRAMSHUSTER, Lois A., 100, of Altoona died Wednesday at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.

Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.

MCDONOUGH, Lynn A., 73, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at River Pines in Altoona.

Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.

ROOT, Byron L., 89, of Elk Mound died Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester, Minnesota.

Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.

STENULSON, William H., 72, died Tuesday at Black River Memorial Hospital in Black River Falls.

Torgerson’s Funeral Service, Black River Falls, is handling arrangements.

ZIMMERMAN, Dale L., 78, of rural Fall Creek died Thursday at home.

Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.

Recommended for you