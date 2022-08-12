BARBER, Vern L., 90, of Altoona died Thursday at Meadowbrook in Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
EGAN, James P., 85, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home, Eau Claire.
LAMARR, Leland C., 79, of Greenwood died Monday at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
MYHER, Dennis L., 74, of Altoona was born March 4, 1948 and died August 8, 2022 at home.
Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home, Hixton, is handling arrangements.
NELSON JR., James H., 79, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
PATHOS, Sophia D., 92, of Eau Claire died Wednesday at Orchard Hills in Eau Claire.
VANDER PAL, Steven J., 75, of Black River Falls died Wednesday at home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
