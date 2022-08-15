ANDERSON, James “Sam,” 80, of Cumberland was born June 30, 1942, and died August 7, 2022, at home.
Skinner Funeral Home, Cumberland, is handling arrangements.
CROGG, Patrick M., 67, of Chippewa Falls and formerly of Cadott was born March 15, 1955, and died August 11, 2022.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott.
DICKOFF, Mary Ann, 68, of Eau Claire died August 12, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Methodist Hospital.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
EGAN, Marilyn Jo, 86, of Eau Claire died August 11, 2022, at the American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
FAZEL, Ann Marie, 78, of Rice Lake was born February 15, 1944, and died August 10, 2022, in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
GOBLER, Dereane J., 88, of Eau Claire died August 11, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
GUNDRY, Edward B., 89, of Altoona was born November 7, 1932, and died July 27, 2022, at The Classic at Hillcrest Greens in Altoona.
Walker Mortuary, Freeport, Illinois, is handling arrangements.
HAGEDORN, Gerald R., 76, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Eau Claire.
HALAMA, Mary Jo, 84, of Independence died August 12, 2022, at Rolling Meadows Memory Care Center in Strum.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
NELSON, Bonnie J., 96, formerly of Mondovi died August 10, 2022, at Pigeon Falls Healthcare Center.
Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home, Mondovi, is handling arrangements.
PROESCHOLDT, Martha “Kip Kowahl”, 79, died December 31, 2021, at her son and daughter-in-law’s home in Ruckersville, Virginia.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
