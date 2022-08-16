CRAWFORD, James H., 91, of Eau Claire died August 5, 2022.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services, Altoona.
FRISLE, Christine A., 70, of Radisson died Saturday at home.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
GIEBEL, Patricia A., 84, of Pigeon Falls died Sunday at Pigeon Falls Health Care Center in Pigeon Falls.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
GUNDERSON, Lyle, 85, of Baldwin died Saturday at Park View Home in Woodville.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
SEMANKO, Betty J., 69, formerly of Cadott was born February 5, 1953 and died August 14, 2022 at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Chetek.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
STEZER, Gerald “Jerry”, 75, of Tomah and formerly of Augusta died August 12, 2022 at Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
TRACZYK, Kathryn L., 83, of Weyerhaeuser and formerly of Shoreview, Minnesota, was born May 20, 1939 and died August 13, 2022 at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
VAN TASSEL, Geraldine, 93, died August 13, 2022 at home in Osseo.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home, Black River Falls, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
