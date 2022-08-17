BEAN, Michael F., 73, of Menomonie died Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
COLEMAN, Donald “Butch” Myron, 83, of Rice Lake was born July 4, 1939 and died August 11, 2022 at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funeral’s, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
GINDER, Jeffrey Allen, 51, of Eau Claire died Monday in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
LARSON, James A., 73, of Augusta died Tuesday at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
RIVERA, Miguel R., 71, of Eau Claire died August 12, 2022 at home in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona.
ROBISON, Delores I., 87, of Altoona died June 12, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Eleva.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire.
STRANDLUND, Zonnie Dale, 86, of Rice Lake was born June 20, 1936 and died August 7, 2022 in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
