HOEKSTRA, Loren W., 36, formerly of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at home in Washington, DC.
Arrangements are pending at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls.
MORSON, Lorilee L., 75, of Chippewa Falls died August 11, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
PAGEL, Marlyn A., 88, of Eau Claire died Tuesday.
PREWITT, Debbie (Larson), 71, of Browns Valley, California and formerly of Cameron was born November 7, 1950 and died May 15, 2022.
No services will be held at this time.
THOMPSON, Mitchell, 71, of Eau Claire died August 17, 2022.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
WRIGHT, Aaron A., 32, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday at home.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
