BOHL, Karen J., 74, died Sunday at home.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
HERRMANN, Daniel R., 83 of Fairchild died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
JOHNSON, Frances M., 87, of Jim Falls was born September 2, 1934 and died Saturday at Cornell Health Services.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
MARION, Scotty J., 64, of Eau Claire died Friday at Meadowbrook in Bloomer.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
PRIDE, Duane J., 84, of Osseo died Sunday at Heritage Court in Eau Claire.
SCHUH, Irene E., 92, of Durand died Sunday at Plum City Care Center in Plum City.
Arrangements are pending at Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Durand.
STAATS, Delores, 93, of Eau Claire died Monday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
TAYLOR, Robert H., 78, of Eau Galle died Friday at Advent Health in Durand.
TURK, Howard R., 89, of Blaire died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
WEISS, Denise M., 81, of Arkansaw died Saturday at University of Minnesota Fairview Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
