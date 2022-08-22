ARNDT, Maxine, 89, of Whitehall, formerly of Augusta died Sunday at home.
Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta, is handling arrangements.
BLUM, Timothy F., 70, of Bloomer, town of Tilden died Friday at home.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
CHANNING, Terry C., 62, of Cornel, formerly of Chippewa died Thursday in Cornell.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
GOSS, Gordon, 72, of Augusta died Sunday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.
GUTHRIE, JoAnn M., 81, of Bloomer died Friday at Dove Healthcare, Bloomer.
Olson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
HRUDKA, Sandra J., 68, of Eau Claire died Thursday at home.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
RIESE, Dianne, 71, of Fall creek died Saturday at HSH Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.
STENSETH, Nancy S., 64, of Eau Claire died Saturday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
