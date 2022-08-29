DRESSEN, Robert L. “Bob”, 81, of Eau Claire, formerly of Minneapolis, MN and Mesa, AZ died Saturday at Heritage Court Senior Living, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
GREGER, Vicki Lynn, 63, of Rice Lake was born February 20, 1959 and died August 24, 2022 in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
HURT, James H. “Jim” Hurt, 79, of Bloomer, town of Tilden died Friday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.
Horan Funeral Home, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
KLEVEN, Linda I., 78, of Eau Claire died August 21, 2022 at Care Partners in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
MINER, Kelly G., 48, of Woodville died Saturday at Abbot Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis, MN.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
RIESE, Dianne G., 71, of Fall Creek died Saturday.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
RUNDBLAD, Charles, 89, of Eau Claire died August 25, 2022.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
RIVERS, Alan R., 78, of Eau Claire died Saturday at May Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
SCHALLER, Jonathan P., 93, of Eau Claire died August 23, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SMITH, Catherine Jean (Close), 60, of Eau Claire died Friday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Rochester, MN.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
WOYCHIK, Marie L. 95, of Whitehall died Friday at Gunderson Tri-County Care Center, Whitehall.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
