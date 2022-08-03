HEIDEMAN, Augusta P., 100, of Eau Claire died Monday at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
HOLM, Leslie “Les”, 85, of Woodville died Sunday at Parkview Home.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.
LITSCHER, Marvin, 77, formerly of Independence died Tuesday at Lake Hallie Memory Care.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
PORTER, Kenneth R., 51 of Menomonie died July 28, 2022 in Elk Mound.
RICHARDS, Gilbert “Gill” S., 63, of Arland died Tuesday at home.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
ZANK, Rose M., 87, died Monday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
