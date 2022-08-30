EVERAERT, Kent E., 69, of Cameron died August 18, 2022 at home.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas, is handling arrangements.
FOSTER, Jr., Leroy “Roy”, 92, formerly of Bloomer died at Hillcrest Rehabilitation Center in Mankato, Minnesota.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
RYAN, Ruth Ann, 74, formerly of Cadott was born August 9, 1948 and died August 26, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Mary’s Campus in Rochester, Minnesota.
Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
