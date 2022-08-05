HEIMSTEAD, Carol A., 79, of Elk Mound died Tuesday at Colfax Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
PRITCHETT, Carolyn E. (McKnight), 82, formerly of Eau Claire died Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Sacramento, California.
Arrangements are pending at Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
PYLE, Dennis C. Jr., 56, of Eau Claire died Tuesday at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
WOLFE, Mary E. (Golden), 77, of Cold Spring, Minnesota, and formerly of Eau Claire died Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in Cold Spring, Minnesota.
Arrangements are pending at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids, Minnesota.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
