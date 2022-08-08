AMUNDSON, Amanda M., 29, of Humbird died Friday at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
FRITZ, Jacquelyn J. “Jaci,” 72, of Durand died Friday at Flo’s Community Based Residential, Durand.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
HAKES, Mary Lou, 73, of Bloomer died Thursday.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
TAYLOR, Yasumi C., 89, of Eau Claire died Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
THOMAS, Mark A., 66, of Rice Lake died Thursday at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
