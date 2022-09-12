BRANTNER, Gary L., 70, of Eau Claire died Thursday at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
FEYEN, Lucille Helen, 84, of Blair died Thursday at home.
Edison Funeral Home, Independence, is handling arrangements.
HAUGHIAN, Ed J., 80, of Rice Lake died Wednesday at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
KALINCZOK, Marita R., 81, of Rice Lake died Thursday at home.
KRIESE, Larry C., 78, of Fall Creek died Wednesday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
PRONSCHINSKE, Bonnie, 85, of Waumandee died Wednesday at home.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
ROBERTSON, Robert D., 85, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday at home.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
