BENDER, Judith T., 89, of Eau Claire died Sunday at Heritage Living in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire.
CAUSIER, Suzanne, 88, of Eau Claire died Monday at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Stokes, Prock, & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
GERTSON, Michael “Mike”, 76, of Chetek was born September 23, 1945 and died Saturday in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
GORDON, June I., 94, of Menomonie died Saturday at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
Arrangements are pending at Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie.
JENSEN, Robert “Bob” J., 79, of Rock Falls died Saturday at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.
JONES, Donald M.. 79, of Horicon and formerly of Augusta died September 8, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
JORGENSEN, Diane M., 76, of Augusta died Sunday at home.
KARLSON, Karl, 92, of New Centerville died September 8, 2022 at home.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.
PAINTER, Rochelle, 78, of Spring Valley died September 9, 2020 at United Hospital in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
Keehr Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is handling arrangements.
POWELL, Brenda L., 61, of Galesville died Sunday at home.
Jack Funeral Home, Blair, is handling arrangements.
TIRREL, Penny K., 64, of Cornell was born October 16, 1957 and died September 8, 2022.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
