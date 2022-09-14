9/14/2022 Death Notices Sep 14, 2022 12 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save DRINKMAN, William H., 81, of Downing died Sunday at home.Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.KRANIG, Stephanie (Oas), 39, of Minot, North Dakota and formerly of Fall Creek died August 10, 2022 in Minot, North Dakota.Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.KRESS, Janet R., 85, of Chippewa Falls died September 4, 2022 at home.Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.OLSEN, Donald L., 73, of the Town of Brunswick died September 8, 2022 at home.Arrangement are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.STEWART, Mary H., 79, of Eau Claire died Monday at home.Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form