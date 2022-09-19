CHISM, Sharon Mae, 74, of Rice Lake was born March 2, 1948 and died September 14, 2022 in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
GLENN, Darren Riccardo, 34, of Eau Claire died September 13, 2022.
Smith Funeral Chapel, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
HARNISCH, Audrey C., 80, of rural Osseo died September 16, 2022 at Milestone Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
KRALL, David L., 61, of Eau Claire died Saturday.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MARTENS, Kathryn “Kathy” Ashlin, 70, of Rice Lake was born September 9, 1952 and died September 15, 2022 in Barron.
METZA, Thea G., 79, of Bloomer died September 16, 2022 at Meadowbrook in Bloomer.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
O’BRIEN, Maureen R., 70, of Eau Claire died September 15, 2022 at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
SUBRT, Phillip Joel., 41, of Cumberland was born November 30, 1980 and died September 15, 2022 in Birchwood.
ZILLMER, Sr., Douglas J., 62, of Jim Falls died Sunday at home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
