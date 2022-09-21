CLEVELAND, David Edward, 89, of Sarona was born August 20, 1933 and died September 17, 2022 at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funeral, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
HENNEKENS, Loren David, 91, was born October 9, 1930 and died September 10, 2022 at his daughter’s home in Phoenix, Arizona.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
KALSTAD, David A., 65, of Black River Falls died Sunday at Meadowbrook in Black River Falls.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ROWELL, Dennis E., 80, died Sunday at home in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.