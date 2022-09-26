EISETH, Francis A., 95, of Menomonie died Saturday at Colfax Health & Rehabilitation.
Olson Funeral Home, Menomonie, is handling arrangements.
GOODMAN, Mary Eileen, 78, of Cadott, born April 26, 1944, died September 21, 2022, at home.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott, is handling arrangements.
HONADEL, Sandra K., 84, of Eau Claire died Friday in Pipestone, Minn.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
KURSCHNER, Raymond Louis, 70, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, and formerly of Barron, was born on February 28, 1952, and died September 21, 2022, at Clearview Nursing Facility in Juneau.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
LABREC, Evangelina M., 88, of Menomonie, formerly of Durand, died Wednesday at the Neighbors of Dunn County Nursing Home.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is handling arrangements.
LEACH, Kristine K., 59, of Eau Claire died Saturday at home.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
MACHMEIER, Karol J., 82, of Eau Claire died Thursday in Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MCCARTHY, Nancy L., 90, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday in Bloomer.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
MEIER, Michael George, 92, was born February 16, 1930, and died September 21, 2022.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
RUTH, Roy L., 97, of Chippewa Falls died Tuesday at home.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SCHREINER, Gunde B., 90, of Mondovi died Tuesday in Barron.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is handling arrangements.
SHERRICK, Dennis A. “Wrench,” 85, of Bloomer died Friday at Dove Healthcare, Bloomer.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
SINETTE, Janet K., 54, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Holcombe, was born May 8, 1968, and died September 29, 2022, at home.
Borton-Leiser Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Cornell, is handling arrangements.
SODERLUND, John W., 78, of Eau Claire died Thursday at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire.
Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
