BARNEY, Andrew Scott, 56, of Rice Lake was born May 10, 1966, and died September 1, 2022, in Rice Lake.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
BOHLEN, Lisa A., 57, died September 1, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Weston.
Olson Funeral Home, Bloomer, is handling arrangements.
GAMROTH, Rudolph P., 92, of Independence died September 1, 2022, at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Arrangements are pending at Edison Funeral Home, Independence.
GASS, Robin L., 65, of Chippewa Falls died September 1, 2022, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Thompson Funeral Home, Bloomer.
MULLEN, Susan Kay, 69, died September 3, 2022, at Pioneer Health and Rehabilitation in Prairie Farm.
RIECK, Rolland, 78, of Baldwin died September 1, 2022.
O’Connell Family Funeral Home, Baldwin, is handling arrangements.
ROGALSKI, Doty L., 44, of Fairchild died September 2, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
RUNGE, Arlene J., 86, of Neillsville died August 31, 2022, at home.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
ZILLMER, Dorothy M., 92, of Augusta died September 3, 2022, at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.