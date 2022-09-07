ABTS, Daniel “Butch” C., 78, of Arcadia died September 3, 2022 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia, is handling arrangements.
FISCHER, Bonnie M., 81, of Chetek and formerly of Cameron and Wisconsin Dells was born June 13, 1941 and died September 3, 2022 at Meadowbrook in Chetek.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.
FRANZMANN, Robert D., 67, of Eau Claire died August 31, 2022 at Dove Health Care West in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services — Celebration of Life Center, Altoona.
HOLSTAD, Debra L., 72, of Whitehall died September 2, 2022 at home.
Jack Funeral Home, Whitehall, is handling arrangements.
JACKELEN, Mary A., 72, of Eau Claire died Monday at Prairie Point in Altoona.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
JALOWITZ, Alan C., 55, of Eau Claire died Monday in Eau Claire.
LAWLER, Gladys Mae, 90, of Rice Lake and formerly of Rockford, Illinois was born June 16, 1932 and died September 1, 2022 at Dove Healthcare in Rice Lake.
SCHARNKE, Gregory P., 59, of Chippewa Falls died September 2, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System Northland in Barron.
SEWILO, Debra Nell, 67, of Rice Lake was born November 16, 1954 and died September 1, 2022.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
