BLANCHARD, Paul D., 89, of Eau Claire died Sunday at home.
Arrangements are pending at Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory.
BUCKWHEAT, Robert Joseph, 79, was born December 23, 1943 and died August 31, 2022 in Radisson.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake is handling arrangements.
CASPER, Steven E., 74, of Merrillan died September 3, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.
Arrangements are pending at Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona.
CHRISTORF, Mary A., 75, of Weyerhaeuser died August 23, 2022 at home.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Cameron, is handling arrangements.
EBLER, Doris “Jean”, 84, of Chetek died August 30, 2022 at home.
Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home, Dallas, is handling arrangements.
FORSTER, Janet M., 86, of Chippewa Falls died Monday at Home Suite Home in the Town of Tilden.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Eau Claire, is handling arrangements.
WALKER, Lynn E., 67, of rural Augusta died Tuesday at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Home, Augusta.
JILEK, Louise Marie, 91, of Birchwood was born August 25, 1931 and died Monday at Dove Healthcare in Rice Lake.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
