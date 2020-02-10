A. Miller Johnson, age 86, of Mondovi, WI died Friday, February 7, 2020 at Hillview Senior Living in Mondovi, WI. He was born March 9, 1933 in Mondovi; son of Andrew and Christine (Peterson) Johnson.
Miller graduated from Mondovi High School He farmed all of his life. Miller was married to Margaret Winter for 43 years. They had two children, Jane and Scot M. Johnson. Scot died in a car accident on December 12, 1974 at the age of 18. Margaret died July 3, 1996.
Miller was a Packer fan and enjoyed going for car rides and camping. Mostly he loved the farm.
He is survived by his daughter, Jane (Jim) Nogle of Mondovi; his fiance’ Marjorie Herbenson of Eleva; three grandchildren, Scot (Darcie), Seth (Amber) and Shae (Stacey) all of Mondovi; one brother-in-law, John Winter of Durand; three great grandchildren, Brysen, Anicka and Violet; many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife Margaret; son, Scot; parents; brothers, Orville, Norris, Lawrence, Charles, John Lavern, Cecil, Burdette; sisters, Mable Parish and Adella Wagnild; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Elmer “Chick” and Elaine Winter.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi with Gary Preston officiating. Burial will be in Oak Park Cemtery in Mondovi. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 pm on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home in Mondovi and one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Online condolences may be shared at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.